KCS Computer Specialists up for sale

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ricky Verdida, the team owner of the KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City has made known his decision to sell the team due to financial constraints.

Although there is a sense of reluctance to let go of the team he has formed and taken care of since 2013, Verdida said he is ready to let go.

As painful as it may seem for Verdida, he said he has already accomplished what he has set out for the team that sprouted from a barangay-level basketball league.

From that humble beginning, the team has reaped quite a handful of accomplishments in one of the country’s biggest regional basketball leagues.

As underdogs, the Specialists upset the Visayas leg favorites, the MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars in the finals to be crowned the maiden Visayas champions back in April in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

Last Friday, August 13, the team, badly depleted by the departure of key players, finished as runner-up in the Southern Conference Finals.

“For me, it’s mission accomplished na kay from Barangayan naabot mi sa VisMin Super Cup. Na champion pa gyud mi. Grabe ko ka proud ani nga team. Ing-ana among nakab-ot. Wala gyud mi mag expect. It’s been a very long journey for us nga nakaabot mi sa grand finals since nag start mi ug duwa in 2013,” Verdida told CDN Digital.

Verdida said that he wants to sell the team and the franchise as early as now to give the players the chance to play and sign with other teams or perhaps still play for the team for the next conference in October should the new owner so decides.

“The reason we published this is to help the players to get another employer in the league. Sayang and medyo sakit pud para nako kay ang relationship namo sa mga players lig-on ug nindot na kaayo,” said Verdida.

Verdida admitted that he has incurred debts in maintaining the team since the start of the league.

Now that he thinks he’s already done his part for the team, Verdida said he wants to shift his focus to his family.

“I need to take care of my family when it comes to the financial aspect. Down gyud ko karon financially, nabaon ko sa utang ba, i need to recover kay akong pamilya maapektuhan. As much as I wanted ganahan nako ipadayon pero dili kaya,” said Verdida.

KCS stands for Kiboy’s Computer Solution, an electronic business mainly offering computer units and components that Verdida owns. He said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was forced to close down two branches here in Cebu.

TEAM CULTURE

Verdida said that he has one request for the future team owner of the Specialists. That is to maintain their culture and brotherhood that’s been very instrumental to their success.

“We have a culture in our team. We consider each other as family, as brothers. Naa gyud mi gi maintain nga culture of humility, discipline, pride, and respect. Mao lang gyud na akong hangyo sa bag-o nga team owner nga i-maintain,” said Verdida. /rcg

