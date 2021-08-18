24-hour quarantine control points set up in Cebu City barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines – To ensure that only essential transactions are done during the effectivity of the stay-at-home policy, quarantine control points (QCP) are being set up in Cebu City barangays.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that 24-hour QCPs in barangays were put in place starting Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Parilla, however, could not give the list of barangays who have QCPs aside from Guadalupe as some barangay captains are still coordinating with their subordinates.

“Nagsige pani sila’g coordinate sa ilang mga barangay captains sad kay sa ako ng giingon dili tanang barangay dunay quarantine control points kay naa mani silay pecularity sa ilahang mga barangay unya depende sad sa ilahang sitwasyon didto kon gikinahanglan ba,” he said.

Parilla, however, warned those barangay captains who will not put up QCPs that they will investigate or submit reports to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) once they find out that movement of people in their village is not controlled.

Parilla said those who exit the QCP should leave their IDs and the same will apply to those who will be coming in, who will be given a visitor’s pass.

Parilla clarified that only those with essential transactions such as buying medicines or groceries are allowed to exit and enter the QCP.

“Ang kanang mosud sad sa ilahang barangay, pangutan-on sad kon unsay imong tuyo sa barangay like for example, taga Calamba ka, moadto kag Guadalupe, so unsa man imong tuyo, nganong moadto man ka sa Calamba? So, kon dili essentials, dili ka allowed moadto didto,” he explained.

Parilla also clarified that QCP is not the same with total lockdown as only the movement of the people with unnecessary transactions are not allowed outside.

He reiterated that those hard-headed individuals will be charged for disobedience, which, he said, is included under the new executive order of Acting Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

“So kon kinsa’y mo disobey, kinsa’y di mosunod, kinsa’y mosukol, pwede nato ma file-an og kaso. Bisan pa’g dili police ang nag-implement, pwede silang dakpon dretso og criminal case ang atong i-file,” said Parilla, stressing those who are part of the Task Force Puyo are considered agents in persons of authority.

