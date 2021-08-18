DOH: Seniors, immunocompromised persons can bring one household member for vaccination

MANILA, Philippines — Senior citizens and select persons with comorbidities can now bring one household member along with them to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the national government has allowed what the DOH calls the “A2 priority group plus one” and “A3 plus one” vaccination strategy.

This means household members living with senior citizens and select persons with comorbidities can be included in the priority group for vaccination.

This strategy is to further encourage senior citizens and persons with comorbidities to get vaccinated against COVID-19, since it has been found that they are more open to getting inoculated when they see that their household members take the vaccine as well.

“Para mas mahikayat natin ang mga lolo at lola, pinapayagan ng national government na pwede silang magdala ng isang kasambahay, isang kamag-anak o kung sino man ang kasama nila sa bahay ang maaaring pumunta na kasama niya para siya ay makapagpabakuna,” Vergeire said in an online forum.

(To encourage the elderly to get vaccinated, the national government has allowed them to bring one household member for vaccination.)

“Maaari na ring magsama ang A3 (persons with comorbidity) para sa indibidwal na mababa ang immune system basta meron silang medical certificate,” she added.

(Individuals under A3 with weak immune systems can also bring one household member as long as they have a medical certificate.)

Vergeire clarified that not all individuals classified under A3 priority group is included in the new policy. She said only those who are immunocompromised and are too weak to go to vaccination sites, such as cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and those who just underwent organ transplant.

“Sila ‘yung mayroong mga sakit na hinang-hina na at kailangan talaga ng alalay papunta doon [sa bakunahan], babakunahan din ‘yung kasama nila,” she said.

(They are those who are too sick to go to vaccination centers and they need assistance going there. Their companions may also get vaccinated.)

