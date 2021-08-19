Avril Lavigne ageless beauty at 36

GINATILAN, CEBU — “Sk8ter Boi” singer Avril Lavigne, youthful as ever, shares bikini photos in her new Instagram post.

In her post, the 36-year-old singer-songwriter was wearing a neon green string bikini that shows her toned body.

“Summer in Malibu,” she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

Fans couldn’t help but gush over her photos, sending compliments and fire emojis as comments.

Film director and actor Fifth Solomon also commented, “HOY IDOL KITA NUNG GRADE 6 AKO. dahil sayo naging sk8ter Boi ako… lods lods.”

(You are my idol since grade 6. Because of you, I became a “sk8ter boi”.)

“Does she even age,” one fan wrote.

Some fans were also speculating that Lavigne is working on the last detail of her new album.

As of this post, Lavigne’s IG photo garnered almost 1.5 million likes and 24k comments.

RELATED STORY

Avril Lavigne gives major throwback with Tiktok video

/dbs