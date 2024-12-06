Maris-Anthony screenshots issue: ‘Cheaters have human rights’

Gipistahan pa gihapon ang sa social media ang viral screenshots nga gibinandera ni Jam Villanueva, ang ex-girlfriend ni Anthony Jennings.

Bisan pa og daghan ang naluoy ug nipakita og suporta ngadto ni Jam tungod sa pagpangilad kuno sa aktor ug ka love team niini nga si Maris Racal, gibandera pod sa entertainment nga abogado nga si Atty. Jesus Falcis ang pipila ka mga peligro sa gibuhat sa pagpost ni Jam sa di pa lang dugay nga panahon.

Matud pa niya nga bisan pa nga kaniadto pa daghan na ang nangutana niya kung unsa ang legal nga pamaagi para ipost ug ishare ang usa ka pribado nga panagistorya.

“I have always told them that there is such a thing called as the right to privacy. Even cheaters have human rights,” matud pa niya sa usa ka Facebook post.

Nipasabot siya nga, “The National Privacy Commission (NPC) clarified in a 2020 advisory opinion that the Data Privacy Act applies to screenshots if they reveal the identities of those involved: ‘It is worthy to note that the processing, i.e. sending out the screenshot to another person, will only come under the scope of the DPA if personal data is indeed involved—if the conversation/screenshot itself allows for the identification of the parties. If it is simply the content of the conversation, with names and other identities redacted or cropped out of the screenshot, it might not be within the scope of the DPA.’”

Mao nga bisan biktima kuno sa pagluib, ang pagbandera sa screenshots pwede nga maghatag og bug-at nga silot parehas sa kaso nga cyberlibel ug paglapas sa Data Privacy Act.

Unsay angay buhaton

So unsa man gyod ang angay nga kinahanglan buhaton?

‘Yan ay inisa-isa ni Atty. Falcis sa kanyang FB at heto ang ilang tips niya, “Well, you should still take screenshots as evidence of cheating or an affair (especially if you’re married).

“Then, what you should do is instead of posting on social media is to file a VAW (violence against women) case – psychological violence caused by infidelity.

“And if you’re a public figure or celebrity, let the media report or cover it – then you’ll get the publicity you wanted anyway without the legal liabilities for cyberlibel and data privacy.”

Nahisgutan pod Niya nga ang mga screenshot kabahin sa pagpangabit kay pwede ipakita sa korte isip ebidensiya.

“When you present the screenshots as evidence in court, that’s when the Supreme Court ruling will apply – that taking screenshots of private conversion is not a violation of the right to privacy when used as evidence in a criminal case,” matud pa sa abogado.

Sunod niini kay ang iyang personal nga opinyon:

“Leaking the screenshots of Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings through social media is the slutshaming of Maris Racal because of her supposed ‘thirst trap/hungry’ messages.

“Look what statements have gone viral. 3-4 messages from Maris Racal and only 1, barely viral, from Anthony Jennings (about him disgustingly using method acting as justification).”

Cheating and misogyny

Matud pa gyod niya, “Cheating is bad. But so is misogyny, enabled by violating the right to privacy.”

“Victims have human rights. But vindicating your rights should not make more victims,” niingon pa gyod si Atty. Falcis.

Nipuno pa gyod siya nga, “Even cheaters have human rights.”

Mahinumduman nato nga gisapubliko ni Jam pinaagi sa Instagram stories ang pipila ka mga sensitibo nga screenshot sa pagistoryahanay sa aktor ug sa iyang ka-love team nga si Maris Racal.

Pagsugod sa relasyon nila

Base sa mga gasunod nga mga post, nagsunod kuno ni sa gusto lang ni Anthony nga kuyogan si Maris tungod duna kiniy personal nga problema ug di lang siya gusto nga makaapekto kini sa ilang trabaho.

Hangtod nga gigamit lang daw niini ang “method acting” para kuno mas ikanindot sa ilang mga eksena.

Duna kuno’y parte sa mga screenshot diin nitext si Maris nga “it was hot” ngadto ni Anthony nga ang gipasabot kuno ang pag-make out nila sa CR human sa usa ka party.

Duna poy pipila pa nga mga sensitibo nga panagtubag nga mga mensahe sa duha ug may pa “I love you” pa kuno.

Tungod sa mga gipabuto ni Jam, nipagawas og official statement ang legal counsel sa ABS-CBN Star Magic nga si Atty. Joji Alonso ug mao rag dunay pasidaan nga posible nga mopasaka og kaso ang duha ka artista batok sa ex-dyowa o kanhi uyab sa usa niini.