Master Ekin hopes to revive MMA scene in Cebu as Yaw-Yan turns 49

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On its 49th founding anniversary, Yaw-Yan ArDigma Martial Arts Federation head Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. hopes to revive the once flourishing Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) scene in Cebu, which was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cebu-based martial arts federation and its sister groups under the umbrella of Yaw-Yan Martial Arts will celebrate their 49th founding anniversary tomorrow, August 21.

However, it will be the second time the founding anniversary celebration will be held virtually in observance of quarantine protocols.

Despite the pandemic, Caniga Jr., said he is looking forward to promoting events again when things get back to normal.

“Daghan ko plano for the future kung mahuman ning pandemic. More events sa MMA, Muay Thai, ug kickboxing diri sa Cebu para ma promote nato ang YawYan ug paghatag ug opportunity sa atong mga fighters nga mapakita nila ilang skills sa ring,” said Caniga.

Caniga also added that their martial arts federation had come a very long way since its founding in 1972 by Supreme Grand Master (SGM) Napoleon “Nap” Fernandez, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 92.

Caniga, trained by Fernandez himself to become a Yaw-Yan master, is very proud to see how martial arts have grown through the years.

Today, Yaw-Yan and the Yaw-Yan ArDigma already have several gyms in the United States.

In total, the martial arts federation has over 50 chapters in the country and abroad.

“Ang Yaw-Yan ArDigma nag hinay-hinay na ug ka recognized abroad. Usa siya sa Filipino martial arts nga nagkaanam na ug sikat sa gawas. Aside ana, na recognize pud ta sa napili as Filipino Martial Arts (FMA) Hall of Fame inductee pag 2015. Layo-layo na gyud atong naabtan,” added Caniga.

Yaw-Yan is short for sayaw ng kamatayan or dance of death. /rcg

