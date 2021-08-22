Filipino John Dato suffers first loss, falls to Mexican foe

MANILA, Philippines—Filipino prospect John Dato saw his unbeaten run crumble after losing to Mexico’s Angel Antonio Contreras via unanimous decision on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas Sunday (Manila time) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Dominated throughout the match, Dato touched the canvas in the third round after absorbing a quick right uppercut from Contreras.

The 28-year-old from La Union managed to beat the count but was completely battered in the eight-round featherweight contest.

All judges scored the fight in favor of Contreras with Dave Moretti and Patricia Morse Jarman scoring it 77-74 for the Mexican while Max DeLuca had it 78-73.

Dato (14-1-1) was carrying a nine-fight winning streak, with six of those wins coming via knockout, while Contreras snapped his three-fight winless streak.

Contreras (11-4-2) last won a bout in October 2020 when he stopped Bryan Lagunas in three rounds but followed that up with two straight losses and a draw.

