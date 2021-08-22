Hilary Duff got Delta variant of COVID-19, glad for vaccination amid milder symptoms

Hilary Duff has tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19, but she is grateful to have received her vaccine before contracting the disease.

“That Delta [variant]… she’s a little b*tch,” the actress said while showing a photo of herself in bed through her Instagram Story last Friday, Aug. 20. Some of her symptoms include headache, loss of taste and smell, sinus pressure and “brain fog.”

“Happy to be vaxxed,” Duff added. She has not provided further details about her condition, as of this writing.

The actress announced she tested positive for the coronavirus days after she started filming for the upcoming “How I Met Your Mother” spin-off series “How I Met Your Father.”

She showed a behind-the-scenes photo on the show’s set through her Instagram page last Wednesday, Aug. 18. She was with her co-stars Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Tien Tran, Tom Ainsley and Brandon Micheal Hall.

“Who’s ready for us? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone’s apartment,” Duff teased fans.

The actress’ diagnosis is known as a “breakthrough infection,” a rare instance where vaccinated individuals get sick with a less severe case of COVID-19.

According to Food and Drug Administration director-general Eric Domingo, only 0.0013% of the 9.1 million fully vaccinated individuals make up breakthrough infections in the Philippines.

While it’s possible for breakthrough infections to occur, health experts remind the public that getting COVID-19 jabs can prevent severe cases and deaths among the vaccinated. JB

