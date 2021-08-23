Lapu-Lapu City to bring inoculation drive to sitios, subdivisions

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Lapu-lapu City Government is now bringing the vaccination roll-out to the doorstep of every Oponganon.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that starting this week, they will be visiting the different subdivisions and sitios in the 30 barangays to encourage more residents to have themselves vaccinated.

Chan said this is the most efficient way to achieve herd immunity or having 70 percent of their target population inoculated by the end of November.

“Karon, I already instructed nga kita karon kay dili naman kaayo busy ang atong mga sites, ang some of our personnel, atoa nang i-assign ug barangays and subdivisions. Kita na’y moadto,” Chan said.

(I already gave instructions, since we are no longer very busy at our vaccinations sites, for some of our personnel to be assigned to the different barangays and subdivisions. We will be the ones to be going there.)

Chan said their sitio and subdivision visits will accommodate walk-ins.

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, a team from the City Health Department will be making their first visit at the Collinwood subdivision in Barangay Basak.

Separate visits will also be made at the city jail to inoculate Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) on August 26 and in Barangays Calawisan and Bankal on August 27 and 28 respectively.

“Epektibo kaayo ni siya tungod kay number one, ang mga mabakunahan kay taga barangay. Number two, all are walk-in, wala natong scheduling,” he added.

(This is very effective because, first, we will be inoculating barangay residents. Second, we will be accommodating walk-ins, we no longer require scheduling.)

To date, the city government has already vaccinated 186,585 individuals. Of this number, 135,477 already received their first dose while 51,108 were fully vaccinated. / dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy