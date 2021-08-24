Duterte accepts PDP-Laban nomination to run for VP in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted his party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan’s (PDP-Laban), endorsement to run for vice president in the 2022 elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, PDP-Laban said Duterte “agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamor of the people” in accepting the nomination.

Malacañang earlier Tuesday said it cannot confirm if Duterte has already accepted the PDP-Laban’s endorsement for him to run for vice president in 2022.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, however, confirmed that the President met with PDP-Laban president and Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi along with party member and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Diño on Monday.

“I can only confirm na kagabi ay nagpulong po ang Presidente kasama ang pangulo ng PDP-Laban na si [Energy] Sec. [Alfonso] Cusi kasama na rin si Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Diño,” Roque said in a press briefing.

(I can only confirm that last night, the President met with PDP-Laban president Sec. Cusi and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Diño.)

“I can confirm nag-usap po sila pero I do not have personal knowledge kung ano po ang nag-transpire and I will leave it to PDP-Laban as a political party to make their announcement,” he added.

(I can confirm that they talked but I do not have personal knowledge of what transpired and I will leave it to PDP-Laban as a political party to make their announcement.)

The President has floated a number of times running for vice president saying he is “somewhat sold” on the idea.

In a recent incident, Duterte said he would vie for the second highest post to immunity from lawsuits he may face.

