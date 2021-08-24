Lapu-Lapu fire victims to receive financial assistance from the city

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) assured fire victims from sitio Cadurong Suba Masulog in Barangay Basak, that they will receive financial assistance from the city.

Based on the records of CSWDO, the fire incident yesterday, August 23, has left 32 individuals homeless.

Annabeth Cuizon, CSWDO head, said that they have identified five families who will receive P15,000 financial assistance after their houses were totally burned in the incident, while a sharer will also receive P5,000.

Aside from this, three families from the houses that were partially damaged in the blaze will receive P5,000 financial aid.

“Nag-process napod ta karon para sa ilang cash assistance nga ihatag, especially kadtong totally damaged, maghatag ta ug P15,000 per family. Unya naa man tay usa ka sharer adto, makadawat pod sila ug lain pod nga financial assistance,” Cuizon said.

Currently, Cuizon said that fire victims have chosen to stay with their relatives in the area.

The city will also shoulder the meals of the fire victims for three days, and they will also receive additional food packs and non-food items, such as blankets, mattresses, and kitchenwares.

Aside from this, the CSWDO will also seek assistance from the National Housing Authority (NHA) for additional financial aid.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan for his part, said that the city will also shoulder the burial expenses for the 4-year-old girl who died in the incident, as well as the medication for the victim’s mother.

The mother acquired first and second-degree burns in different parts of her body after she tried to save her child.

Chan also reminded the parents to keep matches and lighters away from the reach of children.

Based on the investigation of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District, the 4-year-old victim was seen playing with matches on their cushion which caused the fire.

“Duna man gyud nay lighter, posporo nga makakayo, palihog, ayaw lang gyud ibutang nga makab-ot sa bata. Kung mahimo ibutang gyud sa taas nga dili makab-ot sa bata,” Chan said. /rcg

