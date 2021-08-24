People with comorbidities allowed to walk-in at NOAH from Aug 25-27

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will open the NOAH Complex mega-vaccination site at the South Road Properties (SRP) to walk-ins for those with comorbidities from August 25 to 27, 2021.

The Vaccination Operations Center (VOC) announced this on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, ahead of the scheduled dates.

The NOAH Complex, which can accommodate more than 1,000 vaccinees per day depending on the availability of vaccines, also offers buses and carpools to transport vaccinees to and from the site.

For people with comorbidities who plan to walk in at NOAH, they must be registered to pabakuna.com, the website for vaccination registration in the city.

They must also bring either a prescription of their maintenance medicine or a medical certificate from their physicians indicating that they are allowed to be vaccinated.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been encouraging more people to get vaccinated especially with the recent pronouncement of the Department of Health (DOH) that 85 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Cebu are unvaccinated individuals.

“Our Cebu City Vaccination Center always gets the desired number of inoculated individuals daily, even surpassed the daily targets. The problem lies on the supply, yes there are still resistance but not the same as before,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

The EOC is also concerned about the individuals who are still scared to get the vaccine causing no-shows during their scheduled vaccination.

“Dili gyud ta mamili kay ang tanan vaccine will serve its purpose, it will prevent to become severe, hospitalization and even death,” said the councilor.

Still, the Vaccination Operation Center (VOC) notes a significant increase in the number of people who want to get vaccinated, with the city master listing nearly 500,000 individuals already. /rcg

