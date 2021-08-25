Jinkee nurtures broken Manny

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Jinkee Pacquiao shares a sweet moment of her and husband Manny Pacquiao on Instagram which was admired by her followers and Filipino celebrities.

In the video, Jinkee can be seen feeding Manny while singing a line from the song ‘Sweet Caroline.’

The Filipino boxing icon is still in recovery after his fight with Cuban Yordenis Ugas last Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

“Manny, grabe naman yang asawa mo sa pagaalaga sayo ha,” said a voice from behind the camera.

“Sabi nga namin sa pari na, through thick and thin. Sa hirap at ginhawa magkasama kayo kasi you’re one,” Manny said as a reply to the videographer.

Jinkee captioned the video along with some bible verses about marriage and what makes a relationship strong.

“God created Marriage ♥️ Genesis 2:15-25

Your best friend should be your spouse. ✨

Marriage is a unique, fragile bond between man and a woman. It is unique in that no other relationship between man and a woman allows them to become one. 🤍 If a couple keeps the romance alive in their own marriage, the temptation to look for someone else to meet their needs will be much less appealing.

The boundaries of Marriage are to be honored and enjoyed (Proverbs 5:15-20) as this passage explains, a husband and wife can only find true fulfillment if they stay within the boundaries GOD has given them. ✨🙏🤍

Keep your marriage strong 🤍 Hebrews 13:4

Walk with God. As you cultivate and deepen your relationship with God, you will have the power, the will, and the resources to stand when temptation comes knocking.

Walk with your spouse. Keep the romance and friendship alive in your marriage. Spend time together. Be genuinely interested in one another’s lives. Treat your partner with respect.

Don’t be an easy target for Satan’s arrows. Keep moving forward in your relationship with Christ and with your spouse.

And lastly, Marriage is for companionship. (Proverbs 18:22)It is not just some simple agreement between two people. It is a unique blessing from God himself. Constantly cultivate your friendship. Tell your spouse how much you appreciate him/her. Most importantly, make time to pray and study the bible together to deepen your spiritual bond. Above all, remember that your husband or wife is a precious gift from the Lord. ✨🙏🤍

Just sharing! Blessings! ✨,” she wrote.

