Rare Philippine cockatoo or ‘abukay’ sighted in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Environmentalists and researchers in Bohol made a historic sighting of one of the rarest parrots in the world.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) on November 25 shared photos of the Philippine cockatoo spotted within the Loboc Watershed in Loboc town, Bohol.

The images showed two cockatoos perched on separate branches, with their distinct red feathers around the vent visibly seen.

It was the first sighting of the Philippine cockatoo, locally known as abukay, in its natural habitat in Bohol, DENR-7 said. The last sighting was recorded in 2017.

The Philippine cockatoo

The Philippine cockatoo, also known as the red-vented cockatoo, is a species of parrot endemic in the Philippines.

Like most cockatoos, the abukay has an entirely white plumage but what sets it apart from the rest is its red undertail coverts tipped in white, a yellowish undertail, and pale-yellow underwings.

Previously, the bird was a common sighting throughout the archipelago but due to illegal wildlife trade and habitat loss, their population has drastically declined.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) listed the Philippine cockatoo as critically endangered – the same category as the Philippine Eagle – with less than 1,000 mature individuals left in the wild.

READ MORE

‘Baby’ Philippine Eagle: Hatchling stirs hope for critically endangered raptor

Vets fail to save Philippine eagle Mangayon

According to experts, the abukay is considered ‘locally extinct’ in most areas in the Philippines except in Palawan and the Sulu Archipelago where a ‘sizeable population’ still lives.

Small populations of this endemic parrot were also reported in Polillo Islands, Samar and Bohol.

The Philippine cockatoo is protected under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of the Philippines or Republic Act No. 9147.

This means that anyone caught capturing or selling these endangered parrots may face hefty penalties, including several years of imprisonment. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP