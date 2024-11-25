PVL brings volleyball action to Cebu on Dec. 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Volleyball fans in Cebu are in for a treat as the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) stages its 2024-25 All-Filipino Conference matches on December 7 at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

The highly anticipated event features two exciting matchups as the undefeated Cignal HD Spikers face the Nxled Chameleons, while the Capital 1 Solar Spikers go head-to-head with the Galeries Tower Highrisers.

This marks the PVL’s first visit to Cebu this year, organized by Grid Athletic Company in partnership with the Local Government Unit of Minglanilla.

1-Pacman Party List first nominee Milka Romero previously announced the Capital 1 Solar Spikers’ Cebu match during her recent visit, where she conducted volleyball activities alongside standout players Leila Dela Cruz and Iris Tolenada.

The duo inspired local youth during clinics held at the Subangdaku Sports Complex and the 1-Pacman Party List Volleyball Festival, which saw the participation from over 300 athletes from across the 28 barangays in Lapu-Lapu City.

The Solar Spikers, currently at the ninth spot in the PVL with a 0-2 record, aim to secure their first win. Meanwhile, the Nxled Chameleons (also 0-2) are bolstered by the return of EJ Laure, who recently joined the team after a two-year stint with Chery Tiggo.

Cignal HD Spikers, featuring the conference’s top talent—best setter Gel Cayuna and best digger Dawn Macandili-Catindig—pose a formidable challenge. Vanie Gandler, among the league’s top five receivers, adds another layer of excitement for fans.

Nxled will rely on their defensive core, led by Bang Pineda and Chiara Permentilla, both among the league’s best receivers.

In the Capital 1-Galeries Tower matchup, Roma Mae Doromal, the league’s second-best digger, will lead the Solar Spikers along with Cruz and Tolenada, while the Highrisers counter with Alyssa Eroa, ranked fifth in the same category along with the newly-signed veteran Jho Maraguinot.

Before the Cebu face-offs, both teams have matches in Manila. Capital 1 will meet the PLDT High-Speed Hitters on November 26 and face Nxled on November 30 at the Philsports Arena.

Nxled will challenge the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on November 26, while Cignal faces the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on November 28. The Highrisers will also play on November 28 against Zus Thunderbelles.

