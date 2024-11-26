The Metro Stores celebrates the season of giving with “Wish Upon a Car”

‘Tis the season to be jolly and excited as The Metro Stores brings back its “Wish Upon A Car“ raffle promo with a theme: “Saya at sagana para sa lahat ngayong Pasko sa Metro Stores,” on November 16, 2024.

From November 17, 2024, to January 28, 2025, every shopping trip at The Metro Stores could turn into a chance to win big. With a single-receipt purchase of P1,500, shoppers can register and earn one raffle entry for the Wish Upon a Car Raffle promo.

The holiday spirit came alive as The Metro Stores kicked off their annual “Wish Upon a Car” Raffle Promo with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony led by Manuel Alberto, President and CEO of Metro Retail Stores Group Inc.

The grand celebration at Metro Ayala’s activity center was even made more special with a special celebrity performance from the talented Guitar brand ambassador Myrtle Sarosa leaving the crowd enchanted and ready for the season of giving.

Wish, shop, and win a Hyundai Stargazer

Up for grabs are exciting minor and major prizes, with the grandest prize of all: a brand-new Hyundai Stargazer X for 4 lucky winners!

Shop your hearts out and mark your calendars because the lucky winners will be drawn during the grand raffle event on February 7, 2025, at Metro Market! Market! Store in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig.

Double the chance, double the luck

Want to boost your luck? Here’s how to rack up those e-raffle entries faster:

Register on the Metro E-Raffle platform: For MRC/MBC members: www.metropromo.com.ph/register Earning entries made easy: Every P1,500 spent = 1 e-raffle entry

Use your MRC or MBC Card = +1 additional entry

Buy P200 worth of participating supermarket products = +1 additional entry

Pay with your BPI Credit Card = +2 additional entries

Join in on the Holiday Magic at The Metro Stores

The Metro Stores are pulling out all the stops this holiday season. From the festive launch event to the incredible prizes, they’re giving every shopper a reason to celebrate. Whether you’re ticking items off your Christmas gift list or simply treating yourself, every purchase brings you closer to driving home that stunning Hyundai Stargazer X.

Feeling lucky? Don’t miss your chance! Head to your nearest Metro Store and make this holiday season unforgettable. Follow The Metro Stores on Facebook for more information.

