Neri Naig, Chito Miranda’s wife, arrested by cops, says Ogie Diaz

MANILA, Philippines — The wife of Parokya Ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda, Neri Naig, who is also an actress and an entrepreneur, was reportedly arrested by the police in Pasay City last Nov. 23.

This was according to showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz.

A blurred document of the alleged case was shown by Diaz on the new episode of his vlog.

It stated that Neri allegedly violated the Section 8 of Republic Act No. 8799, also known as the Securities Regulation Code. This provision deals with the illegal sale and distribution of securities without registration and approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

READ MORE:

How to pay lower SEC penalties? ECIP explained

SEC shuts down 2 more firms for illegal Ponzi, loan scheme

Neri Naig on investing wisely, raising her kids with Chito Miranda

The showbiz insider said that: “May nagpasa lang ng impormasyon na ito sa amin na last November 23 ay inaresto ng Pasay City Police sa kasong paglabag sa Section 28 of the RA 8799 o ang tinatawag na the Securities and Regulations Code ng Securities and Exchange Commission ang aktres at tinaguriang ‘Wais na Misis’ na si Neri Naig Miranda.”

(Someone just forwarded this information to us that last November 23, “Wise na Misis” Neri Naig Miranda was arrested by the Pasay City Police for violation of Section 28 of RA 8799 or the Securities and Regulations Code of the SEC.)

“‘Di pa malinaw kung anong eksakto ang dahilan at kung sino ang mga nagrereklamo. Kung totoo man ito ay mas magandang mapakinggan din ang panig ni Neri. Sana ay mapakinggan natin ang bersyon ni Neri at ng mga nagreklamo sa kanya,” he stated.

(It is not yet clear what exactly is the reason and who are the complainants. If this is true, it would be better to listen to Neri’s side as well. I hope we can hear the version of Neri and those who complained against her.)

Miranda and Naig tied the knot at a garden wedding in Tagaytay in Dec. 2014. They share three children together.

Four days ago, the celebrity couple celebrated the birthday of their son Miggy as they shared photos and videos on social media.

Meanwhile, Naig previously shared her new business venture after she gave a glimpse of the 3D model for her latest project, The Potting Table, on Facebook.

The celebrity entrepreneur also previously launched her book “Wais na Misis: The Wise Homemaker” last year, which gives familial and personal advice to women, especially to housewives.