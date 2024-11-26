Metro Value Mart opens its doors in Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City

Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. (MRSGI) celebrated another milestone on November 19, 2024, with the grand opening of its newest Metro Value Mart Elora store in Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

Metro Value Mart is more than just a grocery store. It’s a one-stop shop that offers a wide range of products at surprisingly affordable prices,” he said. “We’re committed to ensuring that our customers have everything they need, right at their doorstep. Manuel Alberto President and Chief Operating Officer Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc.

This expansion reaffirms MRSGI’s commitment to serving Filipino families by providing convenient access to quality products and exceptional shopping experience.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Manuel Alberto, President and Chief Operating Officer of MRSGI. In his speech, he emphasized the strategic importance of the new store’s location, highlighting its proximity to residential areas and its potential to become a community hub. He underscored the store’s dedication to offering a wide range of fresh produce, quality groceries, and household essentials at affordable prices.

“Metro Value Mart is more than just a grocery store. It’s a one-stop shop that offers a wide range of products at surprisingly affordable prices,” he said. “We’re committed to ensuring that our customers have everything they need, right at their doorstep,” Alberto said.

Metro Value Mart Elora is more than just a place to shop; it’s also a source of employment for the local community. By creating jobs, the store empowers individuals and families, contributing to the overall well-being of Lapu-Lapu City. This commitment to local employment reflects the store’s dedication to making a positive impact on the community.

To celebrate the store’s grand opening, Metro Value Mart Elora is offering exciting promotions and discounts. From November 19 to December 1, shoppers can enjoy incredible savings on selected items.

Additionally, from November 19, 2024, to February 19, 2025, customers can participate in a raffle with fantastic prizes, including twenty-five (25) winners of the “Hakot! Hakot!” prize worth P5,000 each.

Your daily dose of convenience awaits! Metro Value Mart Elora, Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu is open daily from 8 AM to 9 PM.