Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship moved to May 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bad news for hardcore volleyball fans after the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced to move the much-awaited 21st Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship to May 2022 due to the uptrend of COVID-19 cases in the host country, Philippines and the rest of the world.

The PNVF decided to move it to a more convenient date also to heed the suggestion from the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC).

AVC President Rita Subowo said in the confederation’s letter to PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara on Wednesday that the competition could be held from May 15 to 22, 2022.

The continental tournament which was supposedly going to kick off on Sunday, August 29 to September 5 in two venues in Pampanga and Subic.

However, it was rescheduled to October due to the stricter quarantine measures in the region, but was later on decided to move it to next year.

The AVC Board of Administration, after an online meeting on Tuesday, requested the FIVB to organize the Asian championship in May “in order for the women’s teams to obtain FIVB World Ranking points from the 2021 continental tournament like other confederations.”

“It will be good for the organizer to have the leading teams of Asia to participate in this championship,” Subowo said in a press release.

The FIVB proposed to use continental ranking to select the two qualified teams for the World Championship with China and Japan earning the slots as the top two in Asia.

The remaining qualified teams will then be selected based on their world ranking,

The Philippine Sports Commission, meanwhile, approved the PNVF’s proposed national team for volleyball and beach volleyball.

In a special virtual board meeting held last August 17, the PSC granted PNVF’s quota of 20 athletes for each of the men and women volleyball teams and eight players for each of the men and women beach volleyball squads.

The Philippines is grouped with Chinese-Taipei, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Pool A.

Thailand and South Korea, podium finishers in the last two tournaments, are bracketed in Pool B, along with Iran and Australia.

/dbs

