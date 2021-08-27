Bereaved family of slain lawyer shocked and in pain of his untimely death

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The bereaved family of the slain Lawyer Rex Jesus Mario Fernandez said they were in shock and in pain of his untimely death on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

In a statement released by the family on Friday, August 27, a day after Fernandez was killed in an ambush, they said their father did not deserve to die in such a cruel and barbaric way.

“We are in shock and in pain at the brutality of his untimely death. It was a cruel, barbaric act that has no place in our country. Our father did not deserve to die like that. No one does,” read part of the statement.

Rex Rubens “RR” Fernandez, the 33-year-old son of the slain lawyer who posted the statement on his Facebook account, said they did not have any information yet concerning the investigation nor were they aware of who and what cases his father were handling that could have led to his untimely death.

RR, who is the third among four siblings, said the family hopes that everyone would respect their privacy in this time of grieving.

The family assures that though Fernandez, who was fondly called “Etot” to those close to him, had his own shortcomings, it cannot be argued that their father was passionate about serving the masses when he was still alive.

“Our father also had his shortcomings. But one thing that cannot be argued about him was that he was passionate in serving the masses: protecting, and advocating for the marginalized and oppressed which we should all aspire to do as well. He put himself in the line of fire and he courageously fought till the end,” read the statement.

“May his death serves as a reminder that in every endeavor, we must serve the people and serve them well,” it added.

Fernandez’s family also hopes that authorities will do everything necessary to catch the perpetrators responsible for their 64-year-old father’s murder.

In a separate statement, RR said Fernandez was survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and his siblings.

The slain lawyer reportedly used to live according to his own rules while staying true to himself even when people misunderstood him.

And though Fernandez took so many roles while he was still alive, RR said his father’s favorite role might be that of an advocate for the people against injustices.

“He was one who was never without a book to read, a game to play, a story to tell. He was generous with his time and resources when he had it and although quick-tempered, his laughs came as easily as well,” said RR as he reminisced the time when his father was still alive.

“Atty. Rex was a writer, a teacher, a good friend, a father, a brother, a son, among many other roles he took on, and yet his favorite role might have very well been that of an advocate for the people against injustices. Since his student days up to the last breath he took, he fought for what he believed in and for the well-being of the marginalized and oppressed, even if it meant risking his own life,” the son added.

RR announced that they will be holding their father’s wake on Saturday, August 28 at St. Peter Funeral Homes along Imus Street in Cebu City from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

But considering that only 10 persons are allowed inside the room, those who would like to come should let them know and schedule ahead while those who could not come may have an online viewing.

