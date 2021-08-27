PH spikers face busy skeds despite postponement of Asian tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Despite the postponement of the 21st Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will remain busy in the coming weeks.

This is because the men’s and women’s teams will be vying in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship and the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Thailand in October.

The twin tournaments will run from October 1 to 7 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, said PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) recently approved a 20-member national women’s team, and according to Suzara, head coach Odjie Mamon and Brazilian consultant Jorge Edson Souza de Brito will pick four more players to form two teams of 12 players each.

“This will be an excellent exposure for our new young players who will be playing alongside the veterans,” said Suzara, adding that fielding teams to the club championships are one of the PNVF’s commitments to both the Asian Volleyball Confederation and the International Volleyball Federation.

The women’s team will train for three weeks starting September 1 at the University of the Assumption Gym in San Fernando, Pampanga, and will fly for Thailand on September 27.

The training venue was supposed to host the 21st Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship. However, the prestigious tournament was moved to May 2022 due to the uptrend of COVID-19 in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the national men’s team will train at the Pampanga University facility beginning September 1 and will last for three weeks.

The women’s team is composed of Majoy Baron, Mhicaela Belen, Kamille Cal, Rhea Dimaculangan, Kianna Dy, Imee Hernandez, Ivy Lacsina, Eya Laure, Dawn Macandili, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Aby Maraño, Kalei Mau, Ria Meneses, Jennifer Nierva, Faith Nisperos, Mylene Paat, Dell Palomata, Bernadette Pepito, MJ Phillips, Jaja Santiago, Tin Tiamzon and Iris Tolenada.

The coaching staff will have assistant coach Grace Antigua of Cebu, trainers Raffy Mosuela and George Pascua, strength and conditioning coach Paolo Rivero, and physical therapist Grace Gomez.

On the other hand, the men’s national team is made up of Kim Malabunga, Rex Intal, Francis Saura, Manuel Sumanguid, Josh Retamar, Marck Espejo, John Vic De Guzman, Mark Alfafara, Ricky Marcos, Jao Umandal, Ysay Marasigan, JP Bugaoan, Jessie Lopez, Kim Dayadante, Joeven dela Vega, Jack Kalingking, Bryan Bagunas, Ish Polvorosa, Nico Almendras and Lloyd Josafat.

Dante Alinsunurin leads the coaching staff, which also includes Dong Dela Cruz, Sherwin Meneses, Jeffrey Malabanan, and Enrico Rafael Francisco. /rcg

