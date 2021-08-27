Observe holiday pay for Ninoy Aquino Day, National Heroes Day, employers told

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has urged employers and business owners to abide by proper pay rules during the special non-working and regular holidays in August.

In an advisory, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III stated that private companies are required to observe the proper payment of wages during the holidays under the Labor Code even with the imposition of community quarantine.

Bello said proper payment of wages should be observed for August 21, 2021, declared a special non-working holiday for Ninoy Aquino Day, and August 30, 2021, a regular holiday for National Heroes Day.

For August 21, Ninoy Aquino Day, the DOLE said the “no work, no pay” is in effect, unless a company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) grants payment on a special day.

Employees working on a special non-working holiday are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours of work of that day.

If the employee renders duty in excess of eight hours, DOLE said they are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on that day.

Employees working overtime on the special non-working holiday that occurs on their rest day are also entitled to an additional 50 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours of work and an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on that day if they work overtime.

Meanwhile, the DOLE also prescribed the following pay rules for the regular holiday on August 30 or the National Heroes Day:

Employees who do not work on the regular holiday are entitled to 100% of their wage for that day while employees who work during the regular holiday are entitled to 200% of their wage for the first eight hours.

Employees who work overtime on the regular holiday are entitled to an additional 30% of their hourly rate. Those working on a regular holiday that falls on their rest day are entitled to an additional 30% of their basic wage of 200%.

The department also noted that those who work overtime on the regular holiday that occurs on their rest day are entitled to an additional 30% of their hourly rate on that day. McKenzie Kinsella

