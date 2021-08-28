DA-7 urges Capitol to integrate water catchment systems for Sugbusog program

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — As another round of the Capitol’s Sugbusog program draws near, the top official of the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) has proposed to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to let all local government units (LGUs) in the province integrate water catchment systems.

In a recent report of Sugbo News, the media arm of the provincial government, Lawyer Salvador Diputado, DA-7 executive director proposed the creation of water catchments in all LGUs so that there will be enough water available for the program.

The Sugbusog program or Sugbuanong Busog, Luwas ug Himsog was first launched in April 2020 to encourage Cebuanos to plant and be productive and self-sustaining while on quarantine.

With the presence of a water catchment or rainwater collection system, Diputado told Sugbo News on Thursday, August 26, 2021, that there will be no more reason why backyard gardening could not be implemented.

Diputado noted that since it is now the rainy season, the installation of water catchment systems has become more viable.

He also emphasized that the rainwater collected will not just be used in watering the plants, but could also be for drinking.

“Unya kaning tubiga, pwedeng magamit nimo na’g inom, unya imo lang nang pabukalan before nimo imnon. Unya katong remaining…, mao na toy ipamubo. So, there’s no reason ngano nga di nato ma-promote ang backyard gardening. Karong mga panahona labi na karong umaabot nga last ending months sa atong tuig, padayon gyud ang pag uwan, bisan asang dapita sa Pilipinas, especially diri sa Central Visayas. So let us make use of the rainwater para sa atong panginahanglan sa panginom ug sa pamubo sa atong mga tanom,” said Diputado.

The regional executive director made the suggestion as he turned over assorted seeds worth P433,000 to the provincial government on Thursday, August 26, 2021, in support of the Capitol’s Sugbusog program.

Garcia, who welcomed Deputado’s suggestion, expressed her gratitude to the Department, particularly to the latter for his support, saying that the seeds will be distributed to the towns and cities in the province.

It was also announced that they will start the evaluation of the Sugbusog program in schools and police stations in October.

