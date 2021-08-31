Waterfront Cebu mooncakes are back with a twist!

In celebration of one of the world’s auspicious traditional festivals, Waterfront Cebu is bringing back its well-loved mooncakes but this time, a whole new set of modern flavors have been added to its traditional lineup.

Starting Aug. 27, 2021, less than a month before the actual celebration of the festival, the premier city hotel will be offering a wide and delectable array of mooncakes that one can choose from and enjoy in the comfort of one’s home, office or wherever one may be.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, is celebrated across China and other East Asian countries like Singapore and Vietnam. It is considered as the second largest Chinese festival next to the Chinese New Year since it celebrates the end of autumn harvest and nowadays, it is a time to spend with family. Based on the Chinese Lunar Calendar, the festival takes place on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month when the moon is at its roundest and brightest. This year, the whole Chinese community will be celebrating it on the 21st day of September.

Call (032) 232-6888 (local 8208) to place orders at least one day in advance (available for pick-up and delivery). The hotel is open for pick-up from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The mooncakes have been part of the celebration as its roundness symbolizes reunion and happiness and to be one with the yearly celebration, Tin Gow, Waterfront Cebu’s award-winning Chinese restaurant, offers once again Master Chef Low’s wide selection of flavorful mooncakes that features classic flavors such as Lotus, Custard, Red Bean, Dauyong, and Ube, which one can get for only P250 each.

Wait there’s more! The newest addition to the Waterfront family, pastry chef King, will also be whipping up three new flavors this year to make the celebrations more enjoyable. For only P150 each, get a taste of his chocolate monster, red velvet crunch and coconut cheesecake mooncakes.

One can try out all the different flavors of these well-loved Chinese baked treats by availing of a box of six for P1,250. Whether one brings it home or gifts it, it is sure to be a hit.

One may also avail of the hotel’s free delivery service for a minimum of P1,500 worth of orders.

