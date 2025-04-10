Iskolaro 2025 wraps up, Golden Scions take the crown in a five-day showdown of strength and purpose

After five days of intense competition, the University of the Philippines Cebu officially concludes Iskolaro 2025, with the College of Science or Golden Scions taking the overall title. Their strong performance across different events showed their skill, determination, and teamwork, securing their victory.

More than just a sports event, Iskolaro 2025 became a movement that strengthened friendships, built resilience, and pushed for advocacy.

This year’s theme, “Aarangkada: Paandara Ang Makina, Abante Para sa Masa,” highlighted the push for progress and empowerment through sports, advocacy, and student engagement.

More Than Just a Competition

One of the major highlights of the culmination was the Mr. & Ms. Fitness competition, where participants not only displayed their physical prowess but also championed various advocacy campaigns, each representing different sectors of the community. More than just a fitness challenge, it became a platform for raising awareness and inspiring action.

The awarding ceremony also honored athletes and teams who stood out for their skills, teamwork, and perseverance. Their efforts proved that Iskolaro 2025 was not just about winning but also about unity, resilience, and making an impact.

The Challenges Behind the Success

Pulling off a five-day event like this wasn’t easy. The Iskolaro 2025 committee shared their experience. According to Grover Perez, Overall Head Director of the Organizing Committee, preparations began as early as January. Coordinating different colleges, organizing various programs, and managing tournaments required meticulous planning.

“Daghan gyud struggles labi na sa financial and pag-procure sa mga materials na gamitonon,” Perez shared. “During the event, naay mga changes sa schedule tungod sa panahon, labi na kay mo kalit ra ug ulan and also naa pud mga concerns ang uban colleges.”

Despite these hurdles, the committee remained committed to ensuring the success of the event, adapting to changes and addressing challenges as they arose.

A Celebration of Unity and Purpose

As Iskolaro 2025 came to an end, it became clear that the victories earned were not just for fun but for something bigger. While everyone took different paths, they all shared the same goal to uplift and give a voice to the people.

More than just a sports event, Iskolaro 2025 became a movement that strengthened friendships, built resilience, and pushed for advocacy. As the scholars move forward, their passion for excellence and social change continues, proving that this journey is far from over.

RELATED STORIES: