Mayor Cortes to probe selling of fake vax cards

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said they will be investigating the selling of fake vaccination cards allegedly owned by the city.

The Mayor said he does not understand why people need to purchase fake documents when the government is offering the vaccines for free. The city is also doing everything it can to bring the vaccines closer to them.

Earlier today, Clifford Arcilla from Barangay Talamban, Cebu City was arrested by the Carbon Police for allegedly selling fake vaccination cards in a printing and laminating shop in Sanciangko Street, Barangay Kalubihan, Cebu City.

The fake vaccination cards that were seized from the suspect were found to be from Mandaue City.

Cortes warns people who are selling and purchasing fake vaccination cards that the city will file a case against them.

Cortes is also encouraging individuals who know ok someone who is doing this illegal activity to report to the city and the police.

He said that they will also discuss if they need to put an additional feature on the city’s vaccination card like a QR code to minimize the chance for it to be falsified.

Cortes said anyone can call the city’s Vaccine Operation Center (VOC) if they want to verify someone’s vaccination card.

The Mayor is once again encouraging Mandauehanons to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city has regular vaccination at its five vaccination centers.

The Vaccine Operation Center (VOC), will officially launch this September 3, the “Tara Shots sa Gabii” program which is a night vaccination for those who belong to the A4 category.

The VOC also has Bakuna, Bai! primarily for resident public utility vehicle drivers while the city’s Mobile Vaccine Clinic has been visiting different barangays in the city to vaccinate residents including a planned house-to-house vaccination program. /rcg

