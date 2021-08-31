ARQ’s Abne to face boxing “idol” in Engkwentro Dos mainer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Gym’s prized warrior April Jay “Astroboy” Abne will be fighting one of the boxers he looks up to in the main event of “Engkwentro Dos” of the ARQ Boxing Promotions on October 16 in Cebu.

The 22-year old unbeaten prospect from Manticao, Misamis Oriental, will go up against Bienvenido “Sniper Ben Fairtex” Ligas of the Elorde Stable for the vacant Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) silver flyweight title.

Abne told CDN Digital that he idolizes Ligas, who is the more experienced of the two with 13 victories including nine knockouts, and two draws.

“Akong kontra usa na sa akong idol. Mao nang para nako lisud ni siya kontrahon. Mas giganahan ko ug training ug maayo para ani nga fight kay akong idol sauna ma kontra na nako karon,” said Abne who is undefeated with six wins with three knockouts.

Abne indeed has a lot of reasons why he idolizes Ligas.

The Caloocan City native was on a seven-fight winning streak before absorbing a draw against Miel Fajardo last July in Urdaneta City.

In that winning streak, the 23-year old Ligas won three titles. He wrested the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) flyweight title, the Luzon Professional Boxing Association (LuzProBa) super flyweight title, and the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) super flyweight belt.

His only defeat was against Joseph Ambo in 2018 via majority decision in the fight that staked the LuzProBa bantamweight strap.

“Para nako, mas lisud nga duwa, mas nindot,” added Abne.

Abne headlined ARQ Boxing Promotions’ maiden fight card event, “Engkwentro Uno,” last June in Mandaue City. His debut with the boxing startup was impressive after scoring a technical knockout victory against Royder Lloyd Borbon.

“Ready na kaayo ko ani nga fight tungod sa akong training ug conditioning. Nag training gyud ko ug sakto. Gi ubanan ug gi guide sad ko sa akong mga coach. Amo jud ni gipangandaman nga fight kay underdog kaayo ko ani kay taas na kaayo ug experience akong kontra kumpara nako,” said Abne.

Despite treating himself as the underdog, Abne is confident that he will win. He said that he is greatly motivated because of the overwhelming support his manager, Jason Arquisola, has given him.

Arquisola is also the team owner of the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes, one of the contending teams in the VisMin Super Cup.

“Dako kaayo ko ug pasalamat sa akong manager, si sir Jason Arquisola sa pag hatag pirmi ug suporta diri nako. Samot ko ka ganado ug inspired para ani nga duwa,” added Abne. /rcg

