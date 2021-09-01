Hofilña installs metal gate in front of house

DALAGUETE, Cebu—A metal gate is installed in front of the house of Maria Hofilña in Barangay Babag II, Cebu City. Hofilña’s house became an instant tourist attraction because of the viral food package controversy.

In a photo post of Cebuano netizen Henryl Moreño on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, it can be seen that a brown gate has been put up at the entrance of Hofilña’s house.

“Gipakural na gyud kay daghan samokan sama namo. But nice ka’g view diha Maria. Can’t smell your neighbors’ escabeche or chicken cordon bleu,” Moreño wrote as a caption to his post.

Some netizens threw mixed reactions to the photos posted by CDN Digital on Facebook.

Netizen Mark Caster Gungob commented, “Dapat lang pud kay ang uban beyond borders nasad kong maka trespassing.”

FB user Shang Lago also commented, “Bhe my gate na ang house ni madam lechon Nessa Ross. no more pic ang mga tao!!! Hahaha.”

Another netizen named Angelica Suano wrote, “Motapad ra nia mi sa kural puhon hahahahaha.”

Hofilña is one of the women of the viral food package confrontation video accused of not paying the balance of the food package she ordered from seller Marjorie Abastas last July 25.

Hofilña and seller Abastas have since resolved the issue through an amicable settlement last August 4, 2021.

Before that, some motorists would stop by the area to have their photos taken near the access road that leads to Hofilña’s house. /rcg