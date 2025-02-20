cdn mobile

Adultery: Woman, paramour nabbed inside Cebu City motel

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspodent | February 20,2025 - 08:59 PM

Map of Cebu City  | CDND File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 37-year old married woman from Talisay City, Cebu could potentially face jail time after being accused of committing adultery on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Police here confirmed arresting the suspect, along with her 39-year-old paramour, inside a motel in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The operation stemmed from a complaint filed by the suspect’s 35-year-old husband.

CDN Digital has opted not to divulge the names of the individuals involved for their privacy and security.

The victim told investigators he had suspected his wife of having an affair.

On Thursday, he decided to track her down to a motel where he reportedly caught her checking in with another man.

He then proceeded to the nearest police station for assistance.

When the police arrived on the building, they caught the woman and her paramour, who is from Minglanilla, southern Cebu, sleeping together.

They were immediately brought to the Mambaling Police Station where they are currently under custody. The woman could face adultery charges.

