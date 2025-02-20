Wife in critical condition after husband shoots, hacks her in Toledo City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 65-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot and hacked by her husband in Sitio Lower Bagdok, Barangay Sagay, Toledo City, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at around 7:00 p.m.

The victim was identified as Marcelina Piala Guarin, 65, while the suspect was her husband, Rodrigo Fajardo Guarin, 70, both residents of the area.

According to an investigation by the Toledo Police Station, the couple had a heated argument at the house of the victim’s brother before the attack. After the argument, Rodrigo left and went home.

However, he later returned armed with a .38 caliber firearm and a bolo. Without warning, he opened fire on Marcelina multiple times, hitting different parts of her body. When she collapsed, he proceeded to hack her in the head and other areas.

After the attack, Rodrigo fled the scene, while concerned residents rushed Marcelina to the Toledo City Hospital for immediate treatment.

Authorities launched a hot pursuit operation, during which the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team successfully arrested Rodrigo. They confiscated the firearm and bolo used in the crime and recovered five empty shells from the gun’s cylinder.

A thorough investigation revealed that Rodrigo acted out of jealousy after a friend allegedly joked about having a sexual encounter with his wife. He also claimed that his wife had recently become distant in their relationship.

Rodrigo is currently detained at the Toledo City Jail and will face charges of frustrated parricide.

