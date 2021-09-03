DepEd Mandaue City says all set for Sept. 13 start of classes 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Department of Education (DepEd) in Mandaue City is now ready for the opening of classes for school year 2021-2022 on September 13, 2021.

Dr. Nimfa Bongo, DepEd-Mandaue Superintendent, said they are now ready as teachers have already printed modules good for one month of classes. They are also printing modules for weeks 5 to 8.

“Ready nami we hope nga ready na pod ang mga bata,” said Bongo.

(We’re ready. We hope the students are ready too.)

Unlike last school year, Bongo said they are now reproducing lesser modules because of free tablets given by the city government to over 20,000 students. The tablets can be used to download their lessons.

They will be distributing modules on September 9 and 10.

Lesser students

With only over a week before the start of classes, Bongo said there are only about 38,000 students who enrolled this school year, almost half of the 69,000 students who enrolled last school year.

Despite this, Bongo believes that they will still hit last school year’s number as enrollment will continue for the entire month of September. They will also be accepting late enrollees.

She said some of their teachers are conducting studies on what the issues of students are in not enrolling for this year so they can help out.

Bongo added that they will also conduct diagnostic tests to know what are the learning competencies students missed out on from the previous year level.

/bmjo

