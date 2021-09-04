Fr. Ferdinand Santos nilinaw na hindi edited ang nag-viral na photos: Yours truly is old

NILINAW ng viral priest na si Fr. Ferdinand Santos na binansagang “Father Pogi” na hindi edited ang mga litratong nag-trending sa social media. Matapos kasing mag-viral ay marami rin ang lumabas na posts na edited raw ang mga litrato at hindi daw ito nag-eexist.

Ngunit totoo naman talaga ang litrato ngunit ito ay kuha noong bata pa ang pari.

At para matapos na ang lahat ng mga haka-haka ukol sa kaniya, naglabas na siya ng kaniyang pahayag sa Facebook account.

“Ladies and gentlemen, yours truly is old! And dang proud of it!!! The photos people have drawn from my page span 17 years! But no, they were not edited. I don’t have the sophistication or the time to waste to do that kind of work,” saad ni Father.

“I’ve been a Roman Catholic priest for 22 amazing years and I’ve been happy and fulfilled in every single one of them.

“It’s a truly blessed life, because one is able to help people, to bring them to God, and to be a reminder to them, and to the whole world, that there’s so much more to life than constantly running after things that will never fully satisfy us no matter how much of them we amass for ourselves,” pagpapatuloy nito.

Nag-viral si Fr. Ferdie matapos i-post ng kaniyang kapwa pari at kaibigan na si Fr. Ranhilio Aquino ang kaniyang litrato sa Facebook kasama ang appreciation message niya para sa kaibigan.

Maraming netizens ang nakapansin sa taglay na kakisigan ng pari kaya marami ang nag-share at nag-post dahilan para maging instant social media star si Fr. Ferdie.