Joshua Garcia on his true friends: I am missing the sun and the gang

MEDELLIN, Cebu—Joshua Garcia took to Instagram to show appreciation to his best circle of friends.

In photos dumped in Instagram last Sunday, September 6, the actor seemed to be reminiscing outdoor activities with his showbiz friends.

Garcia reflected on having true friends especially during these trying times.

“These beautiful people saved me from drowning in loneliness,” he wrote.

He also gave an advice to his Instagram followers—that is, to choose to be with people who bring positive energies.

“Surround yourselves with positive energies during these times, my friends, because there are days in our lives that we all need to swim on our own.

I am missing the sun and the gang.” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Garcia (@garciajoshuae)

In his post, he shared at least three photos from one of their beach trips.

Garcia tagged friends Ria Atayde, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Sofia Andres, Daniel Miranda, Patrick Sugui and Aeriel Garcia on his post.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Joshua Garcia recalls moments with Nora Aunor, Janella Salvador, fans to mark 7 years in showbiz

Joshua Garcia returns to school amid COVID-19: ‘Never too late to do something new’

Joshua Garcia on agreeing to do ‘Paubaya’ video: ‘Sakto masyado sa amin’

/dbs