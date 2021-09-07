Candy Pangilinan: ‘Sensitivity indeed warms the heart of the people around you’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Candy Pangilinan is one blessed mother thanks to her 17-year-old son, Quentin.

Quentin or Q to most of their family and friends gave the love bug to netizens as his mother shares a glimpse from his first day in school in a Facebook post on Monday, September 6.

Q is a child with special needs.

“Quentin’s 1st day of class. Bought him a new laptop kasi nga borrowing lang siya ng ipad kay Nini. When he saw that I like his new laptop, sabi niya… ” mom, yours na lang my laptop. That’s your reward for being good. Exchange na lang tayo. I can have your old laptop,” Pangilinan posted on FB.

The actress must have been in awe after hearing this from her son who loves to play with gadgets.

“Hay! Thank you, Lord for a wonderful blessing. Sensitivity indeed warms the heart of the people around you. We need to be sensitive to the need of the people around us. Let’s start with our family members. Have a great week ahead. Spread kindness,” she posted.

The duo are also vloggers and they share insights on how a single mother like Pangilinan can take care of a son so special like Q.

Of course with the help of Nini, Tita Em, and some of their angels at home.

Thank you, Q for teaching us a simple lesson of gratitude and sensitivity.