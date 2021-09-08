Aberasturi, Gomez promote Cebu in MUP Tourism videos

DALAGUETE, Cebu—After bravely taking on four challenges to reach the final cut, Cebuana beauties Steffi Rose Aberasturi and Beatrice Luigi Gomez now take fans around Cebu.

The Miss Universe Philippines through the Empire PH channel released the official tourism videos of the contenders on Tuesday evening, September 6, 2021.

Aberasturi showcased the beautiful island of Cebu, which she described as the “home of endless coastlines.”

She proudly tells about the Cebuanos’ warmth, hospitality, and interesting stories which makes Cebu an island worth the visit.

‘Here, you are not just a guest. You are a family,” she said in the introduction.

Meanwhile, Gomez takes a tour around the vibrant city of Cebu or the “Queen City of the South.”

She shares her hometown city is a “pot of talented individuals” and she takes pride in the centuries-old churches.

“Cebuanos’ undying passion for prayer and love for the miraculous Sto. Niño is instilled to all of us Cebuanos,” Gomez said.

Gomez and Aberasturi will vie for the Miss Universe Philippines crown against 28 other ladies from different parts of the country.

The finals night is set for September 25, 2021. /rcg

