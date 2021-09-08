Tara sa Binabaje Hills!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are you looking for a place to trek and unwind?

Binabaje Hills in Alicia, Bohol is the place for you.

Approximately three hours away from Tagbilaran City, these group of hills offers a breathtaking panoramic view that will help you forget all your worries.

From the foot of the place to the summit, it will take about one hour to see the full view of this hiking gem in Bohol.

Let’s take a look at some of the photos taken by our ka-Siloy Shyne Guillermo.

If you are able to go to Binabaje Hills, who would you take there for a hike?

