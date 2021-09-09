Law enforcers dismantle 26 drug dens in CV in eight months

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 26 drug dens in Central Visayas were dismantled by the law enforcers from January to August 2021.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), said majority of these were in Cebu City with 20.

Alcantara said the others were in Dumaguete City (3), and Talisay City (1) and the towns of Liloan (1) and Sibulan (1).

While the agency noted a dent of supply of illegal drugs in the region, PDEA-7 Director Levi Ortiz said they are now also focusing on dismantling drug dens here.

Ortiz believes that there are still lot of these dens in the region, particularly in Metro Cebu.

This after they noticed that drug users nowadays usually gather themselves due to the restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ang nidaghan karon kaning drug den tungod aning pandemic nga wala’y mga trabaho. So magtambay-tambay sila, maghugpong unya mag negosyo og drug den. Tag 20 kada-suyop para naa sila’y kita,” said Ortiz.

“And ato ning gipahingusgan kay delikado kaayo kay this is a breeding ground of crime, domestic violence, and other sorts of illegal activities,” he added.

