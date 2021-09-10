Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers is here!

Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers, the new multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) from leading gaming company VNG Corporation, has officially launched in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Cloud Song, the official version of Guardians of Cloudia in Southeast Asia, will give you a glimpse of a beautiful world above the skies.

The game’s Philippine launch was very highly awaited with more than 1 million Skywalkers (collective term for Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers players) joined the pre-registration event.

Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers is one of the best games of 2021.

Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers has a bright and vibrant colorful open-world concept with its adorable chibi-styled characters. Explore the vast and beautiful world of the game with five different classes (Mage, Archer, Swordsman, Oracle and Rogue). Each class has its own unique abilities and types of attacks and will branch out into two more advanced classes as you progress into the game. Players can experiment and explore their own personalized builds and combine different talents and skills together.

Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers provides a pet system with pets who will accompany you in your adventures. There are four types of pets you can own and use in battle. Fire types help attack the enemy with magic power. Wind types will attack the enemy through physical strength. Earth types will protect you from enemy attacks. Fairy types will give you support. You can upgrade your pet so they will evolve and become stronger. You can utilize nine pets simultaneously and be the unbeatable Skywalker.

Join other Skywalkers by visiting the game page Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers at: https://cloudsongsea.onelink.me/ilgL/48d1f7ea.

Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers has a variety of player vs. player (PvP) and player vs. environment (PvE) challenges for users to earn rewards. In PvP, there are arena fights, guild wars, duels and cross-server wars where players can earn medals, resources, champion titles, exclusive frames and access to different battlefields. One of them is the cross-world mode which is a real-time 60 vs. 60 PvP. Imagine how exciting and thrilling the PvP mode in Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers is especially if you fight alongside your pets and friends.

For those who like PVE and adventure, Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers has a variety of PVE events scheduled throughout the day. It offers a vast and open world full of PVE events and challenges where players must win against different boss level battles with all these counting toward gaining character upgrades.

The game’s interesting social features include the Guild System, which provides many benefits such as Guild Shop, Guild Event and Guild Bonus to Auction Items; the Marriage System; and Minigames with NPCs.

The Marriage System allows two players who love each other to get married. The requirement is for your intimacy points to reach 500. This can be achieved by partying and doing adventures together in dungeons or giving gifts.

If you meet the requirement, you can buy a wedding ring at the Black Market and get married in front of NPC Angela. Don’t forget to invite your friends to make your wedding merrier, more memorable and rewards-filled.

Watch the video trailer here: https://youtu.be/msp8y5IvyEQ

Get ready to play one of the best games of 2021 by following Cloud Song events. You might be a lucky Skywalker who will receive fantastic gifts from one of the events in Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers VNG.

