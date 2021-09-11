Lakers trade Marc Gasol to Grizzlies for Wang Zhelin draft rights

The Los Angeles Lakers have traded veteran center Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers are also sending a 2024 second-round pick and cash to Memphis in exchange for the draft rights to Chinese 7-footer Wang Zhelin, the team confirmed on social media.

ESPN, which first reported the development, said the 36-year-old Gasol, who starred for the Grizzlies from 2008-19, will work with Memphis on a waiver and release that will allow him to remain in Spain with his family.

OFFICIAL: The Lakers have traded Marc Gasol and a second round pick for the draft rights to Wang Zhelin. Thank you, Marc, for making LA part of your journey. pic.twitter.com/S5EQ899CJU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 10, 2021

Gasol was a three-time All-Star and the 2012-13 NBA Defensive Player of the = during his time in Memphis. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in rebounds (5,942) and blocks (1,135) and ranks second behind Mike Conley in both points (11,684) and assists (2,639).

After leaving Memphis in a trade, Gasol won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

In his only season with the Lakers, he averaged 5.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 52 games (42 starts) in 2020-21.

Gasol owns career averages of 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in 891 games (866 starts).

Wang, 27, was drafted in the second round (57th overall) by the Grizzlies in 2016. He has been playing for the Fujian Sturgeons in the Chinese Basketball Association since 2012.

