Cebu City cops to monitor, tighten security in vital installations

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here said they will monitor and tighten security in some of vital installations in Cebu City following the warning of a possible terror attack in Southeast Asia.

This was what Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said after the Japanese Embassy in Manila warned for a possible terror attack in Southeast Asian countries.

“Yes, intelligence monitoring and target hardening. That is our actions taken for all the possible nga area nga pwedeng dunay mahitabo,” said Parilla.

He said they will monitor possible target areas, which include power plants, piers, airports, terminals, malls, telephone companies, towers, among others.

But as of Wednesday, September 15, 2021, or a day after the Japanese foreign ministry’s warning, Parilla said they have not yet received any directive from the national headquarters.

He said all the intelligence communities, not just in the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), will have to validate the advisory first before giving directives to law enforcement units.

Despite the absence of the directives regarding the matter, Parilla said they will still conduct precautionary measures.

To ensure the monitoring and security of vital installations, the official said they will maximize the presence of 500 personnel currently augmented in Cebu City.

