Generation rates down by 0.07 centavos for Sept-Oct electric bill

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The generation rates in the Visayan Electric franchise area will be 0.07 centavos lower for the September-October billing period.

President and Chief Operating Officer Raul C. Lucero said the slight drop in the generation rates for the current billing period was due to the low power rates at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

From an average rate of P12.02 per kilowatt-hour for residential customers for the August-September billing period, average residential rates for the September-October billing period are now at P11.95 per kilowatt-hour.

Meanwhile, Visayan Electric has already started disconnecting customers who have at least 2 months of unpaid outstanding balances last September 8 after the cities and municipalities in its franchise area were declared under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

The utility, however, still offers payment arrangements to customers of good standing who cannot pay their bills in full as of yet due to the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Customers who want to apply for payment arrangements may visit any of the Visayan Electric service centers located in One Pavilion Mall in Banawa, JCentre Mall in Mandaue, Piazza Elisea in Talamban, Glajj Building in Consolacion, or at the South Extension Office in Tabunok, Talisay City. /PR

