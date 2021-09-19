Three motorcycles collide in Bonbon: 1 boy dead, 4 other minors injured

CEBU CITY, Philipppines — Five minors, 4 boys and a girl, whose ages range from 12 to 17, were involved in a deadly three-motorcycle collision in a mountain barangay in Cebu City on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The three-motorcycle collision in Sitio Camarin, Barangay Bonbon in Cebu City at past 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, caused the death of one of the motorcycle drivers, a 17-year-old boy, whom police identified as Rafael.

Police Staff Sergeant Jacinto Arnado Jr., investigator of the Mabolo Police Station, said that two other boys Junrey 17, and Jundel, 16, were admitted at a hospital in the city for treatment of their injuries in the crash.

Joy, 15, who drove one of the motorcycles, and 12-year-old Carl, who was the backrider of Rafael, were slightly hurt in the crash.

Arnado said that all those minors involved in the crash were not wearing helmets or any protective gear.

Investigation showed that Joy, who was on an errand at past 1 p.m. that day, was cruising along the road in Sitio Camarin on her motorcycle when she noticed Rafael with Carl on their motorcycle driving at high speed behind her.

When she saw how fast they were driving, Joy said that she stopped her motorcycle to let them pass.

She said that she and Rafael were heading in the same direction away from the city proper of Cebu City.

But as Rafael’s motorcycle overtook her or passed her, Rafael’s motorcycle swerved to the left and encroached on the opposite lane where another motorcycle, driven by Junrey with Jundel as his backrider, was traveling.

Rafael’s sudden swerve to the left caused him to collide head on with Junrey’s motorcycle.

The impact of the collision caused the drivers and their backriders to be thrown from their motorcycles to the pavement.

Aside from that, the impact also caused Rafael’s motorcycle to hit Joy’s motorcycle causing her to fall down from her motorcycle.

Arnado said being minors, the three motorcycle drivers, had no driver’s licenses and they should not have been allowed to drive at all.

With this, Arnado reminded parents, especially those living in mountain barangays, to not allow their minor children or children without any driver’s license not to drive motorcycles.

He said that if you would not have a driver’s license then it would mostly likely be that you would not know how to drive safely or defensively because you would most likely not know traffic rules.

“Unta ilahang mga ginikanan, og naa man gali na silay mga motor, ilang anak di gyud na pwede padraybon kay walay SP or lisensya,” he said.

(Parents should not allow their minor children, who have no SP [student driver permit] or driver’s license to drive their motorcycle.)

“Likayan lang nato gyud nga padraybon sila bisan og bukiran nga bahin. Labi nag naay disgrasya. Pugngan gyud ang pagdrive ani kay kani sila gud, mao ni sila ang prone sa aksidente kay wa man ni sila kahibalo sa pamalaod sa trapiko,” he said.

(We should avoid allowing them to drive even if you live in the mountain barangay especially if accidents have happened there. We should prevent them from driving because these children are prone to accidents because they do not know the traffic laws.)

He said in four years of serving as a traffic policeman, he had not encountered an accident such as this.

He also said that the area where the accident happened was not an accident-prone area.

Meanwhile, Arnado said that parents of those involved in the accident could file a complaint at the Mabolo Police Station especially since one of those involved in the accident had died.

Arnado said that Barangay Bonbon was one of the barangays under the jurisdiction of the Mabolo Police Station.

Barangay Bonbon is a mountain barangay west of Cebu City, which is at least 16 kilometers west of Barangay Mabolo, a city barangay in Cebu City.

