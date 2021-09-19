Toledo Trojans split matches, land in third spot in PCAP online chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The Toledo City Trojans split their two scheduled matches in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference: PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup last Saturday, September 18.

The Toledo Trojans defeated fellow Cebu-based team, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors,14-7, in their first match but faltered against the reigning overall champion, the Iloilo Kisela Knights in the second match,10-11.

It was Toledo among the four-Cebu based teams that grabbed a victory in last Saturday’s online chess action.

They are now ranked third in the southern division standings with two victories and defeat with 26.5 accumulated points behind the Kisela Knights who are unbeaten with,3-0, (win-loss) record. The Kingsmen are leading the standings with 47.5 points with an identical,3-0, record with the Kisela Knights.

The Trojans scored,4-3, against Cordova in the blitz match courtesy of Rommel Ganzon, Richard Natividad, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, and Glicerio Pardillo Jr. who defeated Mark Mangubat, Raymond Abellana, Odilon Badilles, and Bhell Ortiz respectively.

The Dagami Warriors’ Marian Calimbo, Neil Adrian Gilig and Ariel Joseph Abellana won their matches versus Jinky Catulay, National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr., and Christopher Tubalado respectively.

In the rapid match, the Trojans scored,10-4, versus the Dagami Warriors, to seal their victory.

In their other match, the Trojans lost to the Kisela Knights in the blitz round,3-4, and were able to finish the rapid round with,7-7, but wasn’t enough to edge the reigning overall champions.

Meanwhile, Cordova went on losing their other match to the Camarines Soaring Eagles,8.5-12.5. The Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors lost both their matches versus Negros,4-17, and to the Palawan Queen’s Gambit,10-11.

The Cebu City Machers who only have a single match last Saturday, bowed down to the Soaring Eagles,8-13.

