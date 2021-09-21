Oman announces lifting of travel ban on Filipino workers, tourists

The government of Oman has announced the lifting of its travel ban on workers and tourists coming from a number of countries around the world, including the Philippines.

This means that individuals who have an Oman visa or are eligible to work in the country are allowed to enter the Sultanate of Oman once again.

The relaxation of entry requirements came after a two-fold approach: Oman has had a gradual decline in new COVID-19 cases since reaching the peak of the third wave in June, as well as an uptick in vaccination efforts.

Oman Lifts Restrictions: What are the New Entry Rules?

On September 1, the Foreign Ministry of Oman announced that “the list of countries from which arrivals are prohibited from entering the Sultanate of Oman will no longer apply.”

This list includes citizens of Oman, permanent residents, as well as foreigners who have a visa and/or can obtain one on arrival, and those who do not require one.

However, this announcement also comes with a handful of entry restrictions.

Oman requires that all individuals who plan to enter the country must be fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine. This applies to people aged 18-years-old and above who arrive via air, land or sea port.

The Sultanate of Oman currently has eight approved vaccine brands which include Oxford-AstraZeneca, AstraZeneca-Covishield, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac, Sinopharm, and Sputnik V.

Likewise, all travelers arriving in Oman are required to have a negative PCR test and register on the government-based Tarassud+ platform.

The PCR test must have been taken within 72 hours before arrival if traveling on a short flight, or within 96 hours before arrival if the flight was eight hours or longer.

Those who do not have a PCR test can take one upon arrival. However, they will need to pay for the test by themselves, adhere to quarantine, and wear a Tarrasud+ bracelet until they have received a negative PCR test result. The average cost of a PCR test is between 30 to 40 OMR (3.4k to 5.2k PHP).

Finally, all arrivals must have a valid international health insurance policy that covers the cost of COVID-19 treatment for at least one month.

Upon arrival in Oman, travelers must still take basic hygiene and distance precautions.

At the moment, there is still a limit on public gatherings in the country, as well as enforcement of wearing face masks, complying with social distancing guidelines, and temperature checks.

The Philippines Reciprocates

In response to the lifting of Oman’s travel ban, as well as the updated epidemiological situations around the world, President Rodrigo Duterte has instructed the pandemic task force to also lift travel restrictions on several countries starting September 6.

The countries on the new ‘approved’ list include Oman, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan, among others. A handful of other Southeast Asia countries, like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, will also enjoy relaxed travel restrictions when entering the Philippines.

Oman: A Popular Choice for Filipinos

Oman’s choice to lift restrictions comes as a smart choice, especially since Filipinos make up a notable amount of workers and tourists in the country. In fact, tourists from the Philippines were the 9th most popular visitors in Oman in 2013.

As of 2011, there are more than 50,000 Filipinos residing in Oman. The country is a popular choice for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), who are employed in various healthcare positions, as sales associates, and domestic work.

Those who are planning a trip to Oman have many options, both in terms of travel and things to enjoy at their destinations.

Thanks to its positive track, Oman is a constant country on the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration’s list of safe nations for overseas workers.

Traveling to Oman? What You Need to Know

There are more than a dozen flights daily between the Philippines and Oman, and the most popular carriers include Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad, Gulf Air, Philippine Airlines, and flydubai.

Once in Oman, visitors can enjoy the country’s many tourist attractions. One of the most popular and picturesque spots is called Wadi Ash Shab. This is a natural formation in the shape of a narrow canyon, with turquoise blue waters and a hidden waterfall at the end. Shab Valley is only a two-hour drive from Muscat.

Speaking of Muscat… The capital of Oman is a tourist attraction in and of itself! It is the largest city in the country and one of the oldest cities in the Arabian Peninsula, dating back thousands of years. This modern oasis has everything a tourist could ever want, from natural wonders to cultural attractions, intricate souks (markets), delicious food, and much more.

Last but certainly not least, Oman is home to the city of Rustaq, which once served as the capital of the country. Rustaq makes an excellent day trip from Muscat (it’s only 1 hour by car!) and features the magnificent Rustaq Fort, ancient wonders, and plenty of hiking opportunities in the Akhdar Mountains.

