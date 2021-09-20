Duterte OKs pilot face-to-face classes in areas with minimal risk for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the holding of pilot face-to-face classes in areas with minimal risk for COVID-19, Malacañang announced Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the classes will be held on half-days and will only be every other week.

It will be the Department of Health that will determine the risk for COVID-19 in several areas.

The classes should also pass the “safety assessment” of the Department of Education (DepEd).

This should also have the written support and consent of the parents of students, Roque said.

Additionally, this should have the support of local government units through resolutions or letters of support, he added.

