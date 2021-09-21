Alexa Ilacad shares her thoughts on body positivity

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Actress Alexa Ilacad took to Instagram to share about body positivity as she embraced her own.

Ilacad uploaded a photo of her in a teal two-piece swimsuit on Monday, September 20, 2021.

The 21-year-old actress expressed her thoughts about self-love which, she said is a lifetime journey.

“Work on you, for you. 🦋 It took me all my courage to post this 🥲 but self-love is a lifetime journey and even though learning how to love myself and the body I’ve been blessed with is an everyday battle, I’m still proud of my progress 😊,” she wrote as a caption.

The photo wowed netizens and some fellow celebrities even commented about it.

Agot Isidro (@agotisidro) wrote, “Grabe naman yan! 🔥🔥🔥.”

Kakai Baustista (@ilovekaye) also commented, “Ayyyoooowwwwwnnnn!!!!!!🙌🙌🙌🙌,”

Loisa Andalo (@iamandalioloisa) said, “😍😍😍 grabe naman!

Barbie Imperial (@msbarbieimperial) also wrote, “Nakakagulat ka naman 🔥.”

And Michelle Vito (@michellevito) commented, “Babygirl!!!! 🔥🙈.”

The public saw her grow from an adorable “Goin’ Bulilit” child star to a teen actress in several TV shows.

