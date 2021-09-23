Transportify Now Available in Cebu with Lowest Prices

CEBU, Philippines — On-demand delivery just got better and more affordable for Cebuanos. Transportify, the country’s largest logistics app platform, is now available in Cebu. Transportify has been in the Philippines since 2016 and is already available in the entire Luzon for bulky deliveries, offering 4-wheel vehicles and trucks of all types and sizes.

The company’s VisMin Manager, Santi Santiago, says “Cebu is the logical next step in nationwide expansion. We are known in Luzon for convenience and reliability and we look forward to taking this to VisMin. We invite everyone to download our app and check our low prices on top of our introductory discounts for bookings in Cebu.”

Cebuanos will also have greater delivery range through Transportify’s inter-island service, which allows businesses and individuals to deliver from Cebu to other parts of the country at low prices with real-time GPS tracking and 24/7 customer service at no extra cost.

Transportify is most popular with businesses, but the app is also frequently used by individuals who need to move bulky items. The most frequent types of businesses and persons who use Transportify are:

Recently, Transportify has been very popular with companies that send work-from-home equipment to their employees who live both inside the metropolitan areas and out in the provinces. It is safer to send work-from-home equipment via 4-wheels rather than via motorcycle.

2. Businesses that distribute FMCG products, construction materials, furniture, and appliances.

3. SMEs such as bakeries, online electronics, and food deliveries because of the company’s focus on service and because of Transportify’s service quality.

The company is optimistic about growth in VisMin. “The pandemic has made people more open to booking services on apps and this shift in behavior will be a tailwind for the adoption of Transportify’s app,” Santiago adds.

