Marcos to Filipinos: Take to heart Rizal’s words, ideals

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to reflect on the enduring legacy of Dr. Jose Rizal urging the nation to embrace his ideals and continue his work toward a just and progressive society as the country commemorates the 128th anniversary of his martyrdom on Monday.

Marcos, in his Rizal Day message, said the national hero’s vision of a just and forward-thinking society is no less alive today than it was more than a century ago.

He urged Filipinos to not only remember Rizal’s sacrifices but also to take to heart the ideals that fueled the revolution for independence.

“As we remember his noble works and honorable life, let us take to heart his words and ideals that awakened the consciousness of our forebears and stirred a national movement for freedom,” Marcos said.

“I call on my fellow Filipinos to look back in pride and embody all the things he cherished – love of country, dedication to the truth, and commitment to the betterment of our people,” he added.

The President emphasized that the values of patriotism, truth, and dedication to the welfare of the people that Rizal espoused remain crucial to the country’s progress.

He encouraged Filipinos to embody these values in their daily lives, whether in service to their communities, in the pursuit of knowledge, or in working toward the upliftment of the marginalized.

“True change begins within us, especially when we stand firm on the issues that we face today. Let us be bold enough to be catalysts of change and hold on to the belief that each of us can contribute to the beloved Philippines,” he said.

Marcos, along with the First Family, led a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal National Monument in Manila on Monday morning.

In addition to the main ceremony in Manila, similar flag-raising and wreath-laying rites were conducted in key locations across the Philippines, with local government units and organizations hosting their own activities.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines and other government agencies also lined up activities such as educational exhibits, cultural shows and community programs to celebrate Rizal’s life and teachings. (PNA)

