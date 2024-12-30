Daily Gospel, December 30

This is the Daily Gospel for today, December 30, 2024, which is the Sixth Day in the Octave of Christmas.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 2, 36-40.

There was also a prophetess, Anna, the daughter of Phanuel, of the tribe of Asher. She was advanced in years, having lived seven years with her husband after her marriage, and then as a widow until she was eighty-four. She never left the temple, but worshiped night and day with fasting and prayer.

And coming forward at that very time, she gave thanks to God and spoke about the child to all who were awaiting the redemption of Jerusalem.

When they had fulfilled all the prescriptions of the law of the Lord, they returned to Galilee, to their own town of Nazareth.

The child grew and became strong, filled with wisdom; and the favor of God was upon him.

