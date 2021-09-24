DICT-7 launches online VaxCert app in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipinos due to travel abroad, international seafarers, and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) can now get a vaccination certificate online.

The Department of Information, Communication, and Technology in Central Visayas (DICT-7) launched the VaxCert PH mobile application in Cebu City on Friday, September 24, 2021, as part of the simultaneous launching of the app in the entire country today.

The application that can be accessed through the vaxcert.doh.gov.ph website will provide a Department of Health (DOH) and Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) accredited vaccination certification to those who need to travel abroad.

The certificate is the official vaccination document in the country that is recognized internationally and fits the World Health Organization (WHO) standards.

DICT-7 Regional Director Antonio Padre said that in order to get the vaccine certificate, the individual must get the full dose of the vaccine, whether two-dose shots or single-dose shots depending on the brand, as the vaccine card released by the local government units (LGUs), is needed for the registration.

The website will ask for the name, location, and date of the first dose, location and date of the second dose, and a valid government-issued identification card number to be generated.

Once these requirements have been input, the website will generate a VaxCert with a quick response (QR) code unique to the individual.

“We have developed a special QR code reader that automatically reads the data embedded in the QR code. And it comes also with a unique identifier issued to those who have completed their jabs,” said Padre.

The regional director clarified that for now, the priority of the VaxCerts is OFWs and individuals travelling abroad, but it will soon be launched to everyone in a month.

As for cybersecurity, Padre assured the public that the website has gone through rigorous security checks to determine fraud and avoid false registrations.

The VaxCert can either be printed or kept in electronic copy.

Padre encouraged OFWs and other individuals who will be travelling abroad in the coming weeks to get the VaxCert so that they will be able to present this upon travel. /rcg

